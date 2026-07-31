Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 241,546 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. $PTGX

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX - Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,891,527 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 241,546 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 4.50% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $304,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $434,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,111,000. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 179,322 shares of the company's stock worth $18,901,000 after purchasing an additional 122,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director Bryan Giraudo sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,182,500. The trade was a 15.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 523,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,410,617.36. The trade was a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 161,130 shares of company stock valued at $16,355,220 over the last ninety days. 5.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PTGX. Johnson Rice set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $119.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.00.

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Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $138.64 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $143.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.60 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.55. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.88% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $56.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: PTGX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally administered peptide-based therapies for immune-mediated and other serious diseases. The company leverages its proprietary Peptide 2.0 platform to design peptides that target G protein–coupled receptors and cytokine receptors, with the goal of combining the potency of biologics with the convenience of oral administration. Protagonist's approach aims to address unmet medical needs in areas where injectable therapies have been the standard of care.

Among its lead programs is PTG-100, an oral α4β7 integrin antagonist intended to block leukocyte migration to the gut in ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

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