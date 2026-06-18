Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 952,945 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,451,542 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after acquiring an additional 952,945 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.43% of Abbott Laboratories worth $933,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 113,177 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $14,180,000 after acquiring an additional 48,589 shares in the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,297,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 122,548 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $15,354,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE ABT opened at $88.34 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $81.97 and a 12 month high of $139.06. The stock has a market cap of $153.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $90.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,489,692.95. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $109.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABT

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Further Reading

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