Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. $IDYA

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,265,253 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 78,797 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 8.27% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $242,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CAO Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $382,095.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,058,904.66. This represents a 26.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

IDYA stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of -0.09. The business's 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $40.58.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences is a clinical-stage precision oncology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies that exploit synthetic lethality in cancer cells. By targeting key DNA damage response pathways, the company aims to selectively kill tumor cells exhibiting specific genetic vulnerabilities while sparing healthy tissue. IDEAYA's pipeline includes small-molecule inhibitors designed to address underserved tumor types, and its lead programs are advancing through Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials in multiple oncology indications.

Central to IDEAYA's approach is its Modular Approach to Precision (MAP) platform, which integrates proprietary genomic and functional screening technologies to identify critical cancer-specific dependencies.

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