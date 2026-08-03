Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stake in Immix Biopharma, Inc. $IMMX

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX - Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,802,002 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 880,434 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 8.83% of Immix Biopharma worth $43,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Immix Biopharma by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IMMX shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Immix Biopharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Immix Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Immix Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immix Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Immix Biopharma stock opened at $8.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $452.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.11. Immix Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $12.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Immix Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

Immix Biopharma NASDAQ: IMMX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel immuno-oncology therapies that target myeloid checkpoints. The company's approach centers on harnessing the innate immune system to promote anti-tumor activity, complementing established T-cell checkpoint inhibitors. By modulating key myeloid pathways, Immix Biopharma aims to overcome resistance mechanisms in solid tumors and broaden the scope of effective cancer immunotherapy.

The company's lead candidate, IMX-110, is a first-in-class combination therapy designed to activate macrophages and dendritic cells within the tumor microenvironment.

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