Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP - Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,174 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.18% of Installed Building Products worth $12,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get IBP alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 700.0% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 152 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $226.00 target price on Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Installed Building Products from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Installed Building Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $247.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IBP

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP stock opened at $237.82 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $219.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.35. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $193.11 and a one year high of $349.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.17). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.28% and a net margin of 8.65%.The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $668.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.22 per share, with a total value of $97,954.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 28,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,870,670.96. This represents a 1.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brad A. Wheeler acquired 716 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.13 per share, for a total transaction of $149,737.08. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,440.44. This trade represents a 5.02% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 5,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,807 over the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc NYSE: IBP is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Installed Building Products, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Installed Building Products wasn't on the list.

While Installed Building Products currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here