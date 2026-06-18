Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,223,075 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.35% of Walt Disney worth $707,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,522,860 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $969,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,200 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,516,177 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $172,495,000 after purchasing an additional 78,914 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 96,476 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,677 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 41,800 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.71.

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Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $100.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $175.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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