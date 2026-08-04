Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 154,461 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. $RAMP

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP - Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,396 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 154,461 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.02% of LiveRamp worth $17,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 769.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company's stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts: Sign Up

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.71 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.29.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 17.95%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered LiveRamp from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded LiveRamp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $38.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings cut LiveRamp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $38.50 target price on LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.21.

Read Our Latest Report on LiveRamp

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a leading provider of data connectivity and identity resolution services for marketers, publishers and platforms. The company's core technology enables organizations to link disparate data sources—such as CRM systems, web engagements and offline transaction records—into a single, privacy-safe view of individual consumers. By standardizing and anonymizing identifiers, LiveRamp's platform facilitates targeted media activation, measurement and analytics across digital, mobile, addressable TV and offline channels.

The company offers a suite of products designed to support every stage of the data lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LiveRamp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LiveRamp wasn't on the list.

While LiveRamp currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here