Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 29,094 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,100,638 shares of the life sciences company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.39% of Illumina worth $258,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Illumina alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 45.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,923,173 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $715,579,000 after buying an additional 1,851,848 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,747,986 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $360,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,731 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426,126 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $580,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,529,045 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $331,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $106,462,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock opened at $205.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $175.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.83. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $205.47.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Illumina from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Illumina from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $156.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Illumina

Key Illumina News

Here are the key news stories impacting Illumina this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat expectations: Revenue rose approximately 9.4% year over year to $1.16 billion, exceeding the $1.13 billion consensus estimate. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.31, above expectations of about $1.23, while GAAP diluted EPS reached $1.35. Illumina Fiscal Q2 Earnings, Revenue Rise; 2026 Guidance Revised

Revenue rose approximately 9.4% year over year to $1.16 billion, exceeding the $1.13 billion consensus estimate. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.31, above expectations of about $1.23, while GAAP diluted EPS reached $1.35. Positive Sentiment: Improved operating performance: Gross profit increased 10.8% to $770 million, and operating profit rose 14.5% to $245 million. Illumina reported a 21.1% GAAP operating margin and a 22.5% non-GAAP operating margin, supporting the case for expanding profitability. Illumina Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026

Gross profit increased 10.8% to $770 million, and operating profit rose 14.5% to $245 million. Illumina reported a 21.1% GAAP operating margin and a 22.5% non-GAAP operating margin, supporting the case for expanding profitability. Positive Sentiment: FY 2026 outlook was favorable: Adjusted EPS guidance was set at $5.30-$5.40, above the roughly $5.23 analyst consensus. Revenue guidance of approximately $4.6 billion, with a midpoint near $4.62 billion, was also modestly ahead of expectations. Illumina Surprises With Q2 Sales and Outlook

Adjusted EPS guidance was set at $5.30-$5.40, above the roughly $5.23 analyst consensus. Revenue guidance of approximately $4.6 billion, with a midpoint near $4.62 billion, was also modestly ahead of expectations. Positive Sentiment: Strategic validation: Eli Lilly joined Illumina’s Billion Cell Atlas alliance as a foundational participant, potentially strengthening Illumina’s position in genomic data and AI-driven drug discovery. Eli Lilly Joins Illumina’s Billion Cell Atlas

Eli Lilly joined Illumina’s Billion Cell Atlas alliance as a foundational participant, potentially strengthening Illumina’s position in genomic data and AI-driven drug discovery. Neutral Sentiment: Reported insider trading data showed substantially more selling than buying over the past six months, although the activity was not directly tied to the quarterly announcement and may have limited near-term relevance.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,771,540. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 235,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total transaction of $38,453,050.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,830,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $463,146,860.76. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock worth $155,710,908. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Illumina, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Illumina wasn't on the list.

While Illumina currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here