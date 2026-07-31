Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 438,732 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 3,497.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,276 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 438,732 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Lockheed Martin worth $272,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 132,684 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $64,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,739 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 276,383 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $167,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 288.6% in the 4th quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of LMT opened at $574.20 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $412.55 and a one year high of $692.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $527.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $575.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $132.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $20.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.42% and a net margin of 8.16%.Lockheed Martin's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.950-30.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 30.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is 50.87%.

Lockheed Martin News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Army awarded Lockheed Martin a seven-year contract modification worth up to $53.86 billion for PAC-3 MSE production, bringing the total multiyear contract value to approximately $58.62 billion . It is reportedly the largest Patriot missile contract to date. Reuters article

The U.S. Army awarded Lockheed Martin a seven-year contract modification worth up to for PAC-3 MSE production, bringing the total multiyear contract value to approximately . It is reportedly the largest Patriot missile contract to date. Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin plans to triple PAC-3 missile production as the U.S. replenishes inventories depleted by ongoing global conflicts. CEO Jim Taiclet said the award pushes the company’s backlog toward roughly $300 billion , reinforcing long-term revenue visibility. Yahoo Finance article

Lockheed Martin plans to as the U.S. replenishes inventories depleted by ongoing global conflicts. CEO Jim Taiclet said the award pushes the company’s backlog toward roughly , reinforcing long-term revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: The award is part of a broader Pentagon effort to accelerate weapons production and rebuild missile stocks, supporting expectations for sustained defense spending and additional orders. Bloomberg article

The award is part of a broader Pentagon effort to accelerate weapons production and rebuild missile stocks, supporting expectations for sustained defense spending and additional orders. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results also provide support: Lockheed Martin reported $7.94 in adjusted EPS and $20.06 billion in revenue , exceeding consensus estimates, with revenue up 10.5% year over year. Full-year 2026 EPS guidance is $29.95–$30.65.

Recent quarterly results also provide support: Lockheed Martin reported and , exceeding consensus estimates, with revenue up 10.5% year over year. Full-year 2026 EPS guidance is $29.95–$30.65. Neutral Sentiment: The contract is an “undefinitized” award and is valued at up to the stated amount, so final funding, production timing and profitability may differ from the headline figure. Execution risks will rise as Lockheed Martin scales output rapidly.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $653.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $626.33.

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Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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