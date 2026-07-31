Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 92,764 Shares of Cimpress plc $CMPR

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,713,187 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 92,764 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 15.32% of Cimpress worth $271,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,629,419 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $118,948,000 after buying an additional 104,419 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,936 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,627,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,101 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 26,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cimpress by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,889 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $23,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cimpress by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 329,805 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $24,076,000 after acquiring an additional 54,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Cimpress

In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 19,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $1,789,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,895.04. This represents a 49.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Edward Quinn sold 22,980 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.61, for a total value of $2,403,937.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,099.57. This trade represents a 44.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,715,549. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company's stock.

Cimpress Stock Performance

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.79. The company's 50 day moving average price is $96.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.55. Cimpress plc has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $106.57.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.25). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $944.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.53 million. Analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Cimpress

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $110.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cimpress from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Cimpress from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Cimpress has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $111.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cimpress

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress NV is a global leader in mass customization and web-to-print services, offering businesses and consumers an online platform to design, order and personalize printed marketing materials and promotional products. As the parent company of Vistaprint and a portfolio of regional print service providers, Cimpress leverages proprietary technology to connect millions of small- and medium-sized customers with a network of manufacturing facilities around the world. Its product range spans business cards, brochures, signage, labels, apparel, packaging and a variety of bespoke merchandise.

The company traces its roots to Vistaprint, founded in 1995 by Robert W.

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