Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED - Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,294,878 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 257,759 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 5.45% of Globus Medical worth $636,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 74.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 337 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 45.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 485.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 761 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company's stock.

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Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $75.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $101.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.80.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $759.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.35 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $115.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Globus Medical

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $2,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 510,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,201,733. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

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