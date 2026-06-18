Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,490,491 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 728,222 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.36% of American Express worth $921,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Express by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,464,868 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $10,900,528,000 after purchasing an additional 369,967 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,023,482 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $3,338,238,000 after purchasing an additional 141,936 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in American Express by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,850,298 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,904,218,000 after purchasing an additional 558,533 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in American Express by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,780,424,000 after buying an additional 2,393,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,464,215,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $359.05.

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American Express News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Price Performance

AXP opened at $340.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $232.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $288.34 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49. The company's 50-day moving average price is $318.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. American Express's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is 23.71%.

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

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