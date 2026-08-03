Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029,853 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 931,437 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.40% of Tetra Tech worth $31,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Capital International Investors raised its position in Tetra Tech by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,016,577 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $302,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,082,342 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $170,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,375 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021,788 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $147,095,000 after buying an additional 1,847,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,789,240 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $114,128,000 after buying an additional 112,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $115,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler acquired 1,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $50,179.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $50,179. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $33.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.90. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The company's 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Tetra Tech has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.560-1.590 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Tetra Tech's payout ratio is currently 17.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Tetra Tech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tetra Tech from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTEK

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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