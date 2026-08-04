Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stake in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,417 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Markel Group worth $21,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Markel Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Markel Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $2,100.00 to $1,950.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "underperform" rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $2,025.00.

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Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other news, Director Diane Leopold acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,792.61 per share, for a total transaction of $179,261.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,815.90. This represents a 4.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 76 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,847.31, for a total transaction of $140,395.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 645 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,191,514.95. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE MKL opened at $1,876.99 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1,902.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,941.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,719.41 and a 12 month high of $2,207.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

See Also

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