Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ball Corporation $BALL

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,269 shares of the company's stock after selling 174,180 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.29% of Ball worth $45,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 297.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 802 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Ball during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ball and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ball from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ball from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ball from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ball

Ball Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BALL opened at $64.97 on Monday. Ball Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average of $60.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company's revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ball's payout ratio is 23.12%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

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