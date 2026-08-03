Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM - Free Report) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,751 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 144,140 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.75% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $27,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CALM. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

CALM opened at $87.78 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.92 and a 12 month high of $117.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.25.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.84). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 10.88%.The company had revenue of $552.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $563.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.04 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CALM shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price target on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cal-Maine Foods presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $94.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cal-Maine Foods

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names. It sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, independent supermarkets, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

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