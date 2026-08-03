Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in Sempra Energy $SRE

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 316.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,845 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 249,957 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.05% of Sempra Energy worth $31,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Wall Street Zen raised Sempra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Truist Financial set a $104.00 price objective on Sempra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SRE

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $304,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 22,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,013.10. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Pablo Ferrero sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $232,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,821.19. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,207 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Stock Up 0.2%

SRE stock opened at $88.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business's 50 day moving average price is $91.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.51. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $0.6575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Sempra Energy's payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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