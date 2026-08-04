Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO - Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,134 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 138,356 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.34% of Klaviyo worth $19,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVYO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,547,090 shares of the company's stock worth $472,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Klaviyo by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,361,540 shares of the company's stock worth $466,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the fourth quarter worth $415,254,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Klaviyo by 10.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,424,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,566,000 after purchasing an additional 404,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Alternatives LLC grew its holdings in Klaviyo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Alternatives LLC now owns 3,649,678 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,505,000 after purchasing an additional 134,613 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Klaviyo Price Performance

NYSE:KVYO opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -452.09 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $36.76.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $358.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.57 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. Klaviyo's revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Klaviyo

In other Klaviyo news, Director Ledger Susan St. sold 9,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $133,196.18. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at $156,099.53. This represents a 46.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $185,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 852,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,274,500.16. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 649,863 shares of company stock worth $9,521,105. Insiders own 37.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVYO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KVYO

Klaviyo Profile

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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