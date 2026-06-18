Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.18 Billion Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,370,429 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 247,995 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.19% of Visa worth $1,182,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $2,050,000. Ehrenkranz Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Ehrenkranz Partners L.P. now owns 942 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,299,451 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $455,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Claar Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 25,018 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $4,688,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Truist Financial set a $371.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.78.

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Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $330.42 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $320.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $592.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.89 and a 1-year high of $359.66.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is 23.34%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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