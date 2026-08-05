Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $12.71 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,856 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,110,773 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in VICI Properties were worth $12,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in VICI Properties by 75.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,383,141 shares of the company's stock worth $174,387,000 after buying an additional 215,794 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 127.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company's stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 39.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,521,675 shares of the company's stock worth $68,892,000 after buying an additional 713,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 438,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 97,574 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Scotiabank cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $32.00 target price on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $30.00 price target on VICI Properties in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.54.

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VICI Properties Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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