Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $15.98 Million Stake in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B - Free Report) TSE: ABX by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,804 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock after selling 47,378 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $15,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Mining by 1,042.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 571 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in Barrick Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company's stock.

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Barrick Mining Price Performance

B opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27. Barrick Mining Corporation has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $54.69.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.75 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 32.14%.Barrick Mining's quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Barrick Mining's payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on B shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Mining to $63.00 and set an "outperformer" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Barrick Mining from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on B

About Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company's activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

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