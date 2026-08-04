Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $18.17 Million Stock Holdings in Brink's Company (The) $BCO

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Brink's Company (The) (NYSE:BCO - Free Report) by 353.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,369 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 136,725 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.43% of Brink's worth $18,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Brink's alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Amundi raised its position in shares of Brink's by 27.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,270 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brink's by 14.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,505 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brink's by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in Brink's by 1,237.6% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 549,417 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $56,936,000 after purchasing an additional 508,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Brink's by 841.2% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 55,870 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 49,934 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brink's Stock Performance

Shares of BCO stock opened at $115.65 on Tuesday. Brink's Company has a 12 month low of $84.99 and a 12 month high of $136.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business's 50-day moving average price is $106.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.69.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.36 billion. Brink's had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 87.38%. The company's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Brink's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brink's Company will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Brink's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Brink's's dividend payout ratio is 23.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Brink's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Brink's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCO

Brink's Profile

The Brink's Company NYSE: BCO is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink's ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink's armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brink's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brink's wasn't on the list.

While Brink's currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here