Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $19.35 Million Position in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN - Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,885 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 98,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.62% of Baldwin Insurance Group worth $19,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 238.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BWIN alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Baldwin Insurance Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWIN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baldwin Insurance Group news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 130,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $2,756,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of BWIN opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $36.78.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $492.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $492.33 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 4.67%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Baldwin Insurance Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Baldwin Insurance Group

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: BWIN is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers' compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Baldwin Insurance Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Baldwin Insurance Group wasn't on the list.

While Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here