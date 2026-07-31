Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $274.92 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,972,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 110,525 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.16% of Gilead Sciences worth $274,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 54.2% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of GILD stock opened at $131.28 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.46 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $162.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.70 and a 200-day moving average of $135.91.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: European regulators issued a positive opinion supporting expanded use of Trodelvy with Keytruda in certain patients with advanced triple-negative breast cancer. The decision strengthens Gilead’s oncology opportunity and may improve confidence in Trodelvy’s growth prospects. Gilead Sciences Following Trodelvy Progress and a Fair Value Debate

European regulators issued a positive opinion supporting expanded use of Trodelvy with Keytruda in certain patients with advanced triple-negative breast cancer. The decision strengthens Gilead’s oncology opportunity and may improve confidence in Trodelvy’s growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: UBS reiterated a Buy rating and a $175 price target, citing Gilead’s long-acting HIV pipeline and advances in pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) as drivers of durable growth. HIV franchise strength, Yeztugo expectations and oncology progress are also highlighted ahead of the earnings report. UBS Reiterates Buy on Gilead

UBS reiterated a Buy rating and a $175 price target, citing Gilead’s long-acting HIV pipeline and advances in pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) as drivers of durable growth. HIV franchise strength, Yeztugo expectations and oncology progress are also highlighted ahead of the earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains generally bullish, and several valuation articles describe GILD as potentially inexpensive after its strong five-year performance. However, investors remain divided over how much of the company’s future growth is already reflected in the shares. Do Wall Street Analysts Like Gilead Sciences Stock?

Analyst coverage remains generally bullish, and several valuation articles describe GILD as potentially inexpensive after its strong five-year performance. However, investors remain divided over how much of the company’s future growth is already reflected in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings previews focus on revenue, earnings and operating metrics rather than reporting new results. A favorable quarter could clarify recent estimate and valuation concerns, while investors are likely to watch HIV sales, Yeztugo adoption potential, Trodelvy and cell therapy performance closely. Gilead to Report Q2 Earnings

Second-quarter earnings previews focus on revenue, earnings and operating metrics rather than reporting new results. A favorable quarter could clarify recent estimate and valuation concerns, while investors are likely to watch HIV sales, Yeztugo adoption potential, Trodelvy and cell therapy performance closely. Negative Sentiment: Barclays lowered its price target from $155 to $145 and maintained an Equal Weight rating, signaling less near-term upside confidence. Analysts also cite competitive pressure in cell therapy, while Atea Pharmaceuticals reported positive hepatitis C trial data that could eventually challenge Gilead’s HCV franchise. Barclays Price Target Update

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at $16,513,524.91. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,185,357.82. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $8,687,140. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.93.

View Our Latest Report on GILD

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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