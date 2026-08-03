Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $27.62 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,361 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 22,264 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $27,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 56,930 shares of the energy company's stock worth $11,067,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,472,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,812 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $14,930,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $731,774,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 2,313.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 98,285 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $19,106,000 after acquiring an additional 94,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company's stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Cheniere Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $298.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $263.91 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.20 and a 1 year high of $300.89. The firm's 50 day moving average is $245.89 and its 200-day moving average is $244.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Trending Headlines about Cheniere Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheniere Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised forward earnings estimates. US Capital Advisors increased its FY2027 EPS forecast to $17.26 from $15.56, while lifting estimates for the first three quarters of 2027 and FY2026 to $15.34 from $15.29. The upgrades suggest stronger expected operating performance and support the bullish case for LNG . US Capital Advisors earnings estimates

US Capital Advisors increased its FY2027 EPS forecast to $17.26 from $15.56, while lifting estimates for the first three quarters of 2027 and FY2026 to $15.34 from $15.29. The upgrades suggest stronger expected operating performance and support the bullish case for . Positive Sentiment: Cheniere is positioned for a potential earnings beat. Zacks said the company has favorable factors supporting a likely upcoming earnings beat, which could provide a near-term catalyst if results and guidance exceed expectations. Cheniere expected to beat earnings estimates

Zacks said the company has favorable factors supporting a likely upcoming earnings beat, which could provide a near-term catalyst if results and guidance exceed expectations. Positive Sentiment: Corpus Christi expansion advanced. Cheniere received approval to introduce gas into the final train at its Corpus Christi LNG facility, marking progress toward commissioning and eventual additional production capacity. Corpus Christi LNG train approval

Cheniere received approval to introduce gas into the final train at its Corpus Christi LNG facility, marking progress toward commissioning and eventual additional production capacity. Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating. Continued support from a major investment bank reinforces the positive analyst view of Cheniere’s LNG growth outlook. J.P. Morgan remains a Buy on Cheniere

Continued support from a major investment bank reinforces the positive analyst view of Cheniere’s LNG growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary highlights expanding LNG, power and industrial demand, although infrastructure constraints could limit how quickly natural-gas growth translates into volumes and revenue. Expand Energy LNG demand outlook

Industry commentary highlights expanding LNG, power and industrial demand, although infrastructure constraints could limit how quickly natural-gas growth translates into volumes and revenue. Negative Sentiment: A contractor died following an incident at Sabine Pass. The fatality could lead to operational disruption, regulatory scrutiny, higher costs or reputational damage, although the company has not disclosed broader impacts. Contractor death at Sabine Pass

The fatality could lead to operational disruption, regulatory scrutiny, higher costs or reputational damage, although the company has not disclosed broader impacts. Negative Sentiment: Analysis that China’s changing energy mix may weaken a major source of global LNG growth raises demand concerns for exporters, particularly if Chinese gas consumption or imports slow. China LNG demand analysis

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cheniere Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cheniere Energy wasn't on the list.

While Cheniere Energy currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here