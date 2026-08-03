Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $27.92 Million Holdings in ODDITY Tech Ltd. $ODD

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD - Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,086,916 shares of the company's stock after selling 337,001 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.62% of ODDITY Tech worth $27,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODD. Amundi increased its position in ODDITY Tech by 17.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 434,945 shares of the company's stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 65,647 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in ODDITY Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $1,275,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in ODDITY Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ODDITY Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $3,533,000. Finally, Sparta 24 Ltd. acquired a new stake in ODDITY Tech in the 1st quarter worth $1,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company's stock.

Get ODDITY Tech alerts: Sign Up

ODDITY Tech Stock Performance

Shares of ODD stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $816.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 2.37. ODDITY Tech Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.06.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $197.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. ODDITY Tech had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 15.38%. ODDITY Tech's revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ODDITY Tech Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ODD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on ODDITY Tech from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ODDITY Tech from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of ODDITY Tech in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded ODDITY Tech from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ODDITY Tech has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $25.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ODDITY Tech news, CFO Mann Lindsay Drucker sold 109,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,653,894.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,628.81. This trade represents a 58.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

ODDITY Tech Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ODDITY Tech, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ODDITY Tech wasn't on the list.

While ODDITY Tech currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here