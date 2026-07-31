Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $290.89 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 8,776.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,219,198 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,194,198 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.41% of American Electric Power worth $290,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company's stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company's stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,505 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 79,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 38,684 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut American Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.71.

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American Electric Power Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $127.78 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $131.87 and its 200-day moving average is $129.77. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.70 and a twelve month high of $140.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.12). American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. American Electric Power's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. American Electric Power's payout ratio is presently 55.80%.

American Electric Power News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Electric Power this week:

Positive Sentiment: AEP raised its 2026 operating earnings guidance to $6.25–$6.55 per share , broadly in line with the $6.35 analyst consensus midpoint. Management cited robust demand from data centers and other large customers. American Electric Power lifts forecast as AI fuels electricity surge

AEP raised its 2026 operating earnings guidance to , broadly in line with the $6.35 analyst consensus midpoint. Management cited robust demand from data centers and other large customers. Positive Sentiment: The utility expanded expected new-load additions to 69 gigawatts through 2030 and secured approximately 13 GW of gas-fired turbine capacity, positioning it to benefit from accelerating power demand. It also expects up to $16 billion in cost offsets from load growth and $1.4 billion in customer savings from federal loan guarantees and grants. AEP Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Earnings, Raises Full-Year Guidance

The utility expanded expected new-load additions to and secured approximately 13 GW of gas-fired turbine capacity, positioning it to benefit from accelerating power demand. It also expects up to $16 billion in cost offsets from load growth and $1.4 billion in customer savings from federal loan guarantees and grants. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 7% year over year , reflecting solid operating growth, but the company’s outlook remains dependent on executing substantial generation and transmission investments to serve new demand. AEP Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Second-quarter revenue increased , reflecting solid operating growth, but the company’s outlook remains dependent on executing substantial generation and transmission investments to serve new demand. Negative Sentiment: AEP reported second-quarter operating earnings of $1.36 per share, below estimates of approximately $1.48–$1.49 and down from $1.43 a year earlier. Tax timing and the impact of a prior transaction weighed on results. GAAP earnings fell to $1.31 per share from $2.29 in the prior-year quarter. American Electric Power misses Q2 earnings estimates

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Further Reading

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