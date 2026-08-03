Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $30.88 Million Stake in Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,892 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 20,623 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.33% of Rambus worth $30,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,148,653 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $381,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $156,356,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 196.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,550,665 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $161,579,000 after buying an additional 1,026,776 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 1,009.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,039,905 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $89,463,000 after buying an additional 946,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,947,742 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $167,564,000 after buying an additional 541,056 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Rambus news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 49,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,947,799.50. This represents a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 37,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $5,751,174.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 168,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,538,225.02. This represents a 18.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 62,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,724,775 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMBS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Rambus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $139.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rambus

Rambus Stock Up 0.1%

RMBS stock opened at $91.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.88. Rambus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.15 and a twelve month high of $174.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.27.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

See Also

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