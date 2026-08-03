Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $30.94 Million Holdings in Sanofi $SNY

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,277 shares of the company's stock after selling 70,334 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in Sanofi were worth $30,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 467,241 shares of the company's stock worth $22,642,000 after purchasing an additional 86,314 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,424,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 443,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,500,000 after buying an additional 86,496 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,465 shares of the company's stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 45,636 shares of the company's stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sanofi from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus raised shares of Sanofi to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanofi from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $49.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sanofi

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $43.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.35. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $40.89 and a 52 week high of $52.68.

Key Headlines Impacting Sanofi

Here are the key news stories impacting Sanofi this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanofi reported second-quarter earnings of $1.19 per share, exceeding the $1.10 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 16% year over year to $14.04 billion, above expectations of $13.02 billion. Sanofi quarterly earnings report

Sanofi reported second-quarter earnings of $1.19 per share, exceeding the $1.10 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 16% year over year to $14.04 billion, above expectations of $13.02 billion. Positive Sentiment: Strong demand for blockbuster immunology drug Dupixent drove the results, with quarterly sales surpassing €5 billion for the first time. The performance led Sanofi to raise its 2026 outlook, targeting roughly 10% sales growth excluding currency effects and slightly faster growth in business earnings per share. Sanofi raises sales outlook on Dupixent strength

Strong demand for blockbuster immunology drug Dupixent drove the results, with quarterly sales surpassing €5 billion for the first time. The performance led Sanofi to raise its 2026 outlook, targeting roughly 10% sales growth excluding currency effects and slightly faster growth in business earnings per share. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options activity showed traders purchased 4,046 call options, 74% above average daily volume. This may indicate increased bullish speculation, but it does not necessarily signal a change in the company’s fundamentals.

Unusually high options activity showed traders purchased 4,046 call options, 74% above average daily volume. This may indicate increased bullish speculation, but it does not necessarily signal a change in the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Management acknowledged that weak decision-making and execution hurt the pipeline. The new CEO plans to overhaul and prioritize R&D, raising concerns about the timing and strength of future product launches. Sanofi discusses pipeline and R&D discipline

Management acknowledged that weak decision-making and execution hurt the pipeline. The new CEO plans to overhaul and prioritize R&D, raising concerns about the timing and strength of future product launches. Negative Sentiment: The positive earnings and guidance news was overshadowed by pipeline setbacks, leaving investors focused on whether Dupixent’s momentum can offset longer-term portfolio risks. Sanofi beats earnings but faces pipeline setbacks

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi NASDAQ: SNY is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

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