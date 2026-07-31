Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $311 Million Stock Holdings in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,040,337 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 816,276 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.62% of StandardAero worth $311,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get StandardAero alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SARO. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in StandardAero by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of StandardAero by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,325 shares of the company's stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of StandardAero by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of StandardAero by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,562 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at StandardAero

In other news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $1,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 486,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,822,910.20. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

StandardAero Stock Performance

NYSE:SARO opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. StandardAero, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $34.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.91.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. StandardAero had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.36%. StandardAero's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SARO. Zacks Research cut shares of StandardAero from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised shares of StandardAero to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on StandardAero from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on StandardAero from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on StandardAero in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StandardAero currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SARO

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider StandardAero, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and StandardAero wasn't on the list.

While StandardAero currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here