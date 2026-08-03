Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $34.41 Million Stock Position in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS - Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,018 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 72,872 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.52% of Federal Signal worth $34,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,618 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 10.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,822 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 15.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $124.91 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $117.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Federal Signal Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $134.51.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $670.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $667.04 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 11.66%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.120-5.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Signal Corporation will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal's payout ratio is 12.93%.

Federal Signal News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Federal Signal this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings surpassed estimates. Federal Signal reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.42, up from $1.17 a year earlier and above analyst estimates of approximately $1.28-$1.29. Revenue increased 18.7% year over year to $670.2 million, slightly exceeding the $667.0 million consensus. Federal Signal Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Federal Signal reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.42, up from $1.17 a year earlier and above analyst estimates of approximately $1.28-$1.29. Revenue increased 18.7% year over year to $670.2 million, slightly exceeding the $667.0 million consensus. Positive Sentiment: Record operating performance and stronger demand supported the outlook. The company reported 19% net-sales growth, a 21% improvement in operating income, strong cash generation and an 18% increase in orders, indicating healthy customer demand and operational execution. Federal Signal Reports Record Second Quarter Results

The company reported 19% net-sales growth, a 21% improvement in operating income, strong cash generation and an 18% increase in orders, indicating healthy customer demand and operational execution. Positive Sentiment: Full-year EPS guidance was raised above expectations. Federal Signal now expects fiscal 2026 EPS of $5.12-$5.30, compared with the analyst consensus of $4.97. Revenue guidance of $2.6-$2.7 billion was broadly in line with consensus, but the higher profit outlook is a key bullish signal for investors. Federal Signal Posts Q2 Sales in Line With Estimates

Federal Signal now expects fiscal 2026 EPS of $5.12-$5.30, compared with the analyst consensus of $4.97. Revenue guidance of $2.6-$2.7 billion was broadly in line with consensus, but the higher profit outlook is a key bullish signal for investors. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call and related presentations provided additional commentary on the quarterly performance, order trends and updated outlook, but the available reports did not identify a material negative development. Federal Signal Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FSS. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Federal Signal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Federal Signal from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Federal Signal from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $137.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federal Signal

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation NYSE: FSS, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

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