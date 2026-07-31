Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $350.24 Million Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR - Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,765,131 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 774,515 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.73% of Lamar Advertising worth $350,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,604 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 34,002 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 224.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 39.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,166 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lamar Advertising Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $160.65 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $113.66 and a 52-week high of $166.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.72.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $522.86 million. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAMR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 price target on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered Lamar Advertising from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $154.67.

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Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company NASDAQ: LAMR is one of North America's largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

Further Reading

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