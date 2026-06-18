Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $644.71 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733,469 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 19,894 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.24% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $644,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

Get GS alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $900.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $941.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.8%

GS stock opened at $1,099.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $970.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $916.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $623.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,121.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.12 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs crossed $1 trillion in year-to-date M&A advisory volume, signaling unusually strong deal activity and supporting expectations for higher investment banking fees. Goldman Sachs shatters dealmaking records with $1 trillion in first-half M&A volume

Goldman Sachs crossed $1 trillion in year-to-date M&A advisory volume, signaling unusually strong deal activity and supporting expectations for higher investment banking fees. Positive Sentiment: Goldman was named lead underwriter for the high-profile SpaceX IPO, which could bring in additional underwriting and capital markets revenue while highlighting its franchise strength. Goldman Sachs (GS) Lands SpaceX IPO Lead As New Listings Come Back Into Focus

Goldman was named lead underwriter for the high-profile SpaceX IPO, which could bring in additional underwriting and capital markets revenue while highlighting its franchise strength. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage noted that the $1 trillion M&A mark and improved dealmaking trends could help Goldman’s advisory fee growth and support investor optimism around a broader capital markets rebound. GS Crosses $1T in M&A Deals: Catalyst for Advisory Fee Growth?

Additional coverage noted that the $1 trillion M&A mark and improved dealmaking trends could help Goldman’s advisory fee growth and support investor optimism around a broader capital markets rebound. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs also appeared in several unrelated political and market-news items, including congressional bill coverage and broader energy-market commentary, but those items are not direct drivers of GS shares.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Goldman Sachs Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't on the list.

While The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here