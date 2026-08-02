Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $72.49 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,689 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 101,137 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.48% of Jacobs Solutions worth $72,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,367,828 shares of the company's stock worth $975,942,000 after purchasing an additional 243,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379,681 shares of the company's stock worth $447,673,000 after purchasing an additional 552,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,846,000 after buying an additional 28,076 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,156,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $418,085,000 after buying an additional 86,677 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,040,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $456,746,000 after buying an additional 108,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on J. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $149.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.30.

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Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.8%

J stock opened at $135.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $126.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.19. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.68 and a 1-year high of $168.44.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The business's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. Analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez bought 253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,477.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,450.24. The trade was a 2.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada bought 3,601 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.09 per share, with a total value of $400,035.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651. Insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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