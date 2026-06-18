Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,877,045 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 990,543 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.24% of Chevron worth $743,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,727,586,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $23,698,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789,399 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Chevron by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 130,156,362 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $19,837,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $988,083,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Chevron by 822.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,211,258 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $946,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. HSBC raised Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $205.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chevron received a Buy rating from Jefferies, which supports the stock’s longer-term outlook and suggests analysts still see value in the shares. Article Title

Chevron received a rating from Jefferies, which supports the stock’s longer-term outlook and suggests analysts still see value in the shares. Positive Sentiment: Chevron secured a strategic entry into Greece’s Offshore Block 10 , expanding its exploration footprint in the Eastern Mediterranean and adding a potential growth avenue. Article Title

Chevron secured a strategic entry into , expanding its exploration footprint in the Eastern Mediterranean and adding a potential growth avenue. Neutral Sentiment: Chevron’s CEO reiterated that the investment case is not just about oil prices , pointing investors toward dividends, cash flow, and portfolio strength rather than only near-term crude moves. Article Title

Chevron’s CEO reiterated that the investment case is , pointing investors toward dividends, cash flow, and portfolio strength rather than only near-term crude moves. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles noted Chevron is in a wait-and-see zone after a strong run, with investors watching cash flow and dividend durability as the stock trades below its recent peak. Article Title

Several articles noted Chevron is in a after a strong run, with investors watching cash flow and dividend durability as the stock trades below its recent peak. Negative Sentiment: Chevron is being hit by a fall in crude prices tied to easing Middle East supply tensions, which can reduce upstream earnings expectations for an integrated oil major. Article Title

Chevron is being hit by a tied to easing Middle East supply tensions, which can reduce upstream earnings expectations for an integrated oil major. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary also points to a broader rotation out of Big Oil and into consumer stocks as fuel costs decline, adding near-term pressure on Chevron shares. Article Title

Market commentary also points to a broader and into consumer stocks as fuel costs decline, adding near-term pressure on Chevron shares. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage on California refiners showed profit margins expanding sharply, which could keep attention on the refining segment but also highlights volatile industry economics rather than a clear tailwind for CVX. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $8,574,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. The trade was a 82.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 615,200 shares of company stock worth $118,022,760. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $177.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business's 50 day moving average price is $187.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.90. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $142.40 and a 52 week high of $214.71. The stock has a market cap of $353.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's payout ratio is currently 123.40%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

See Also

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