Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Holdings in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN - Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,546,970 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 419,745 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.03% of Lennar worth $221,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 7.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,059 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Lennar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,560 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KDT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the construction company's stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the construction company's stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEN. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Argus set a $108.00 price objective on Lennar in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "sell" rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research set a $67.00 price target on Lennar in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEN

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $83.81 on Friday. Lennar Corporation has a 52-week low of $79.82 and a 52-week high of $144.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.96 and a 200-day moving average of $96.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Lennar had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 4.93%.The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Lennar's dividend payout ratio is 31.30%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation NYSE: LEN is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

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