Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,207,707 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 1,079,665 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.39% of Emerson Electric worth $289,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $148.49 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $165.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company's fifty day moving average price is $142.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Emerson Electric's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is currently 51.27%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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