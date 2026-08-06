Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,133 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 22,447 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,498,821 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,420,155,000 after buying an additional 2,189,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,361,198 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,277,404,000 after acquiring an additional 762,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,536,584 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,476,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,771,343 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,021,475,000 after purchasing an additional 114,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,009,067 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $674,218,000 after purchasing an additional 715,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 3,035 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $248,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,102,830. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $159,287.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 283,656 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,691,174.32. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 9,284 shares of company stock valued at $736,271 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.63.

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More Public Service Enterprise Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Public Service Enterprise Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: EPS exceeded expectations: PSEG reported second-quarter earnings of $0.86 per share, ahead of the $0.80 consensus and up from $0.77 a year earlier. The earnings outperformance provides some support for PEG. PSEG Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

PSEG reported second-quarter earnings of $0.86 per share, ahead of the $0.80 consensus and up from $0.77 a year earlier. The earnings outperformance provides some support for PEG. Positive Sentiment: 2026 outlook was maintained: Management reaffirmed operating EPS guidance of $4.28 to $4.40, broadly consistent with the $4.38 analyst consensus. PSEG also plans to submit a base-rate filing by the end of 2026, potentially supporting future regulated-utility earnings and cash flow. PSEG Reaffirms 2026 EPS and Base-Rate Filing Plans

Management reaffirmed operating EPS guidance of $4.28 to $4.40, broadly consistent with the $4.38 analyst consensus. PSEG also plans to submit a base-rate filing by the end of 2026, potentially supporting future regulated-utility earnings and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Dividend remains attractive: PSEG declared a quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share, equivalent to $2.68 annually and a yield of approximately 3.5%. PSEG Dividend and Insider Trading Report

PSEG declared a quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share, equivalent to $2.68 annually and a yield of approximately 3.5%. Neutral Sentiment: CEO sale was conducted under a trading plan: CEO Ralph Larossa sold 2,083 shares for about $159,000 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The transaction reduced his holdings by only 0.73%, limiting its significance for investors. SEC Insider Transaction Filing

CEO Ralph Larossa sold 2,083 shares for about $159,000 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The transaction reduced his holdings by only 0.73%, limiting its significance for investors. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed and declined: Quarterly revenue of $2.55 billion fell short of the $2.66 billion estimate and decreased 8.9% year over year. The top-line weakness offsets part of the EPS beat and may be weighing on the stock. PSEG Quarterly Earnings Report

Quarterly revenue of $2.55 billion fell short of the $2.66 billion estimate and decreased 8.9% year over year. The top-line weakness offsets part of the EPS beat and may be weighing on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Analysts reduced price targets: Citigroup cut its target from $91 to $84 and assigned a neutral rating, while Wells Fargo lowered its target from $91 to $89 but retained an overweight rating. The revisions signal more cautious near-term expectations despite implied upside. Benzinga Analyst Rating Updates

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $75.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.20 and a twelve month high of $88.65.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 16.04%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Public Service Enterprise Group's payout ratio is 59.29%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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