Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,589,385 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 617,515 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.85% of Boston Scientific worth $1,200,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $2,199,395,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 223.7% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,312,504 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $518,660,000 after buying an additional 3,671,548 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $280,735,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,439,564 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $709,362,000 after buying an additional 2,693,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,035,628 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,052,247,000 after buying an additional 2,668,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Daiwa Securities Group cut Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.08.

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Boston Scientific Stock Down 4.4%

BSX opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.62. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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