Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,959 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 140,903 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.29% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $635,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,006.4% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 31,509,332 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $18,258,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31,455,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,072,744,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 88.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,699,460 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,309,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,191 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,701,353 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,462,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,671 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,874,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $460.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $171.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $477.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.61. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $608.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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