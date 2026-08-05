Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB - Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,320 shares of the company's stock after selling 146,172 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.44% of Curbline Properties worth $11,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Curbline Properties alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 425,331 shares of the company's stock worth $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 270,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Curbline Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,355,000 after buying an additional 74,477 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Curbline Properties by 426.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,461,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,123,000 after buying an additional 1,993,711 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Curbline Properties by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 58,138 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Curbline Properties by 410.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 308,144 shares of the company's stock worth $7,947,000 after buying an additional 247,797 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Curbline Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Curbline Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.11.

View Our Latest Report on CURB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Conor Fennerty sold 55,105 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,674,089.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 153,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,755.42. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company's stock.

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

CURB opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.73 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.45 and a beta of 0.51. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Curbline Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Curbline Properties's dividend payout ratio is 251.85%.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Curbline Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Curbline Properties wasn't on the list.

While Curbline Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here