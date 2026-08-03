Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081,597 shares of the company's stock after selling 79,187 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Samsara worth $34,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Samsara by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT opened at $37.48 on Monday. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.34. The business's 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $31.51.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $478.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. Samsara had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In related news, CAO Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 960 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $36,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 162,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,137,560. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John Bicket sold 61,352 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $2,077,992.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,550,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,525,426.65. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 4,449,703 shares of company stock valued at $147,811,957 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.13% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on IOT. Guggenheim began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Samsara from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Samsara from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IOT

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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