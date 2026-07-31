Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540,807 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 892,791 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Texas Instruments worth $299,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $312.12.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,143,898.47. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,465,176.86. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 24,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,341,235.74. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,535 shares of company stock valued at $26,032,124. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $278.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.07 and a 200-day moving average of $250.33. The company has a market cap of $254.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 31.11%.The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company's revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 86.45%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

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