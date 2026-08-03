Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 20,187 Shares of Enpro Inc. $NPO

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO - Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,090 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.83% of Enpro worth $43,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enpro during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Enpro by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Enpro during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Enpro in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 36.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Enpro from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Enpro in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Enpro from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.33.

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Enpro Trading Down 0.0%

Enpro stock opened at $313.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Enpro Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.00 and a 1 year high of $390.42. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $335.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.38.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.90 million. Enpro had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Enpro's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Enpro's payout ratio is presently 63.05%.

Enpro Profile

Enpro Group, Inc NYSE: NPO is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company's product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro's offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

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