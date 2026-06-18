Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 409,590 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,549,596 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 409,590 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.15% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $1,055,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 191,658 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $710,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 284.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 32,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,170 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,770,647,000 after acquiring an additional 413,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 857.7% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sharon Bowen sold 667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $100,903.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,848.56. This trade represents a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,490 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $390,033.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,604.96. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 13,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,324 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $134.41 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $152.67 and its 200-day moving average is $158.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.88 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 30.06%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $201.00 price objective (up from $198.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $177.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $193.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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