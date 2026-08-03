Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 448,703 Shares of LivaNova PLC $LIVN

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN - Free Report) by 1,978.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,379 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 448,703 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.86% of LivaNova worth $29,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 103.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,665 shares of the company's stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in LivaNova by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 55,562 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 40,289 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 15.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivaNova alerts: Sign Up

LivaNova Stock Performance

LIVN opened at $80.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.09 and a 200-day moving average of $70.19. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $85.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.86.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $362.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.05 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.48%.The firm's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. LivaNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $136,350.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,521. This represents a 19.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Freedom Capital upgraded LivaNova to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of LivaNova from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded LivaNova from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on LivaNova from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on LIVN

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company's primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LivaNova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LivaNova wasn't on the list.

While LivaNova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here