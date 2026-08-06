Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 537,003 Energy Fuels Inc $UUUU

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 537,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,845,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.23% of Energy Fuels at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,978,848 shares of the company's stock worth $217,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,806 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,108,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,052,000 after buying an additional 1,913,952 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,203,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,918,000 after purchasing an additional 410,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Energy Fuels by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,366,108 shares of the company's stock worth $25,105,000 after buying an additional 2,111,466 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,952,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company's stock.

Energy Fuels Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of UUUU opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 1.53. Energy Fuels Inc has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 27.51.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 83.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. On average, analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Bruce D. Hansen purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 313,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,818.80. This represents a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ross R. Bhappu acquired 74,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $967,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 256,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,356,105.64. This trade represents a 40.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UUUU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $16.00 price objective on Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) is a U.S.-based mineral resources company focused on the production and processing of uranium, rare earth elements and other strategic minerals. The company's core business activity centers on supplying nuclear fuel to power generators, leveraging a diversified portfolio of conventional and in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium mines located primarily on the Colorado Plateau, in Wyoming and in Texas.

At the heart of Energy Fuels' operations is the White Mesa Mill in southeastern Utah, the only conventional uranium-vanadium mill currently permitted and operating in the United States.

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