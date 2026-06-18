Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,075,336 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 444,611 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.54% of Stryker worth $729,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total transaction of $1,481,697.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,728,937.45. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $301.24 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $314.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.38. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $404.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is 40.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $361.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $395.33.

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Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

See Also

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