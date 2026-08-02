Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,903 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 62,168 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.56% of Toll Brothers worth $72,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2,067.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,303,915 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $446,756,000 after buying an additional 3,151,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,990,447 shares of the construction company's stock worth $408,062,000 after buying an additional 100,718 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 30.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,418,543 shares of the construction company's stock worth $193,589,000 after buying an additional 327,953 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at $168,312,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Toll Brothers by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,166,270 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $157,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In related news, COO Robert Parahus sold 7,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,122,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,574.62. The trade was a 24.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 77,957 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total value of $12,206,507.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 321,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,302,264.48. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $146.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $164.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $145.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $149.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.08. Toll Brothers Inc. has a one year low of $117.50 and a one year high of $168.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.66%.The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Toll Brothers's quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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