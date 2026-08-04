Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining Company $HL

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL - Free Report) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,045,353 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 419,812 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.16% of Hecla Mining worth $19,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,285,345 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 739,360 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 24.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,959,276 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 380,448 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,536 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 71.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,395 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 32,714 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company's stock.

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Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HL stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Hecla Mining Company has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $34.17. The business's 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $411.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on HL shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Hecla Mining to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Hecla Mining from $36.50 to $26.75 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Hecla Mining from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hecla Mining

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d'Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company's principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

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